* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 30,700-31,700 30,500-31,400 (Auction price Market delivery 30,900-31,800 30,700-31,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 1500 30,700-31,700 30,900-31,800 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 32,250 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 32,500 Bajrang Extractions 31,850 Betul Oils 33,000 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,750 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,250 General Foods 32,600 Gujarat Ambuja 32,400 Indian Rubber 32,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,250 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 31,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 32,000 Kriti Industries 32,500 Lakhmi Solvex 32,750 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 32,250 Prakash Solvex 32,000 Premier Proteins 32,500 Rama Phopsphates 32,500 Ruchi Soya Industries 32,600 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 32,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,000-62,100 61,800-61,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,300-62,400 62,100-62,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,500-65,600 65,300-65,400 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,700-65,800 65,500-65,600 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,450-29,500 29,100-29,150 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,300-29,350 28,950-29,000 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,400-29,450 29,050-29,100 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,850-27,900 27,500-27,550 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,950-28,000 27,600-27,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship