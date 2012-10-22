Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- October 22
*Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today on good buying support.
*Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling at
lower prices.
*Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Monday Previous
Market delivery 30,800-31,700 30,700-31,700
(Auction price
Market delivery 31,000-31,800 30,900-31,800
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 1400 30,700-31,700 30,900-31,800
Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 32,600
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 32,750
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils 33,600
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,750
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,500
General Foods 32,750
Gujarat Ambuja 32,500
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,400
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 32,250
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 32,500
Kriti Industries 32,900
Lakhmi Solvex 32,900
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 32,600
Prakash Solvex 32,000
Premier Proteins --
Rama Phopsphates 32,700
Ruchi Soya Industries 32,750
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 32,750
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,000-62,100 61,800-61,900
Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,300-62,400 62,100-62,200
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,500-65,600 65,300-65,400
Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,700-65,800 65,500-65,600
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,550-29,600 29,450-29,500
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,400-29,450 29,300-29,350
FOR Kakinada delivery 29,500-29,550 29,400-29,450
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,950-28,000 27,850-27,900
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,050-28,100 27,950-28,000
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship