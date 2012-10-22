Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- October 22 *Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today on good buying support. *Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling at lower prices. *Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 30,800-31,700 30,700-31,700 (Auction price Market delivery 31,000-31,800 30,900-31,800 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 1400 30,700-31,700 30,900-31,800 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 32,600 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 32,750 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils 33,600 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,750 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,500 General Foods 32,750 Gujarat Ambuja 32,500 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,400 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 32,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 32,500 Kriti Industries 32,900 Lakhmi Solvex 32,900 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 32,600 Prakash Solvex 32,000 Premier Proteins -- Rama Phopsphates 32,700 Ruchi Soya Industries 32,750 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 32,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,000-62,100 61,800-61,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,300-62,400 62,100-62,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,500-65,600 65,300-65,400 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,700-65,800 65,500-65,600 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,550-29,600 29,450-29,500 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,400-29,450 29,300-29,350 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,500-29,550 29,400-29,450 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,950-28,000 27,850-27,900 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,050-28,100 27,950-28,000 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship