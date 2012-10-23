* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor availability's. * Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 31,500-32,400 30,800-31,700 (Auction price Market delivery 31,700-32,500 31,000-31,800 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 400 31,500-32,400 31,700-32,500 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 32,500 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 32,500 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils 33,550 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,750 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,250 General Foods 32,850 Gujarat Ambuja 32,700 Indian Rubber 32,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,250 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 32,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 32,500 Kriti Industries 32,800 Lakhmi Solvex 32,850 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 32,500 Prakash Solvex 32,000 Premier Proteins 32,650 Rama Phopsphates 32,750 Ruchi Soya Industries 32,850 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 32,700 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,000-63,100 63,000-63,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,300-63,400 63,300-63,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,500-66,600 66,500-66,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,700-66,800 66,700-66,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,550-29,600 29,550-29,600 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,400-29,450 29,400-29,450 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,500-29,550 29,500-29,550 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,950-28,000 27,950-28,000 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,050-28,100 28,050-28,100 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship