* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Thursday Previous
Market delivery 31,500-32,400 31,500-32,400
(Auction price
Market delivery 31,700-32,500 31,700-32,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 500 31,500-32,400 31,700-32,500
Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 32,700
Ambika Solvex 32,500
AV Agri 32,600
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils 33,750
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,500
General Foods 33,000
Gujarat Ambuja 32,500
Indian Rubber 32,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 32,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 32,500
Kriti Industries 32,800
Lakhmi Solvex 32,900
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 32,800
Prakash Solvex 32,000
Premier Proteins --
Rama Phopsphates 32,900
Ruchi Soya Industries 33,000
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 32,800
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,200-63,300 63,100-63,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,500-63,600 63,400-63,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,900-67,000 66,700-66,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,100-67,200 66,900-67,000
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,850-29,900 29,550-29,600
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,700-29,750 29,400-29,450
FOR Kakinada delivery 29,800-29,850 29,500-29,550
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,250-28,300 27,950-28,000
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,350-28,400 28,050-28,100
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship