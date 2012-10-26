* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support.
*Soy oil refined prices opened firm on better buying support against limited
selling.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Friday Previous
Market delivery 31,500-32,400 31,500-32,400
(Auction price
Market delivery 31,700-32,500 31,700-32,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 1100 31,500-32,400 31,700-32,500
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 33,100
Ambika Solvex 33,200
AV Agri 33,000
Bajrang Extractions 32,250
Betul Oils 33,750
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,850
General Foods 32,900
Gujarat Ambuja 32,750
Indian Rubber 32,250
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 32,750
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 33,000
Kriti Industries 33,250
Lakhmi Solvex 33,500
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 33,000
Prakash Solvex 32,750
Premier Proteins --
Rama Phopsphates 33,300
Ruchi Soya Industries 32,900
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 33,100
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,100-64,200 64,100-64,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,400-64,500 64,400-64,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,000-68,100 67,800-67,900
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,200-68,300 68,000-68,100
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,950-30,000 29,850-29,900
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,800-29,850 29,700-29,750
FOR Kakinada delivery 29,900-29,950 29,800-29,850
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,350-28,400 28,250-28,300
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,450-28,500 28,350-28,400
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship