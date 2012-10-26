* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support. *Soy oil refined prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 31,500-32,400 31,500-32,400 (Auction price Market delivery 31,700-32,500 31,700-32,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 1100 31,500-32,400 31,700-32,500 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 33,100 Ambika Solvex 33,200 AV Agri 33,000 Bajrang Extractions 32,250 Betul Oils 33,750 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,850 General Foods 32,900 Gujarat Ambuja 32,750 Indian Rubber 32,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 32,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 33,000 Kriti Industries 33,250 Lakhmi Solvex 33,500 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 33,000 Prakash Solvex 32,750 Premier Proteins -- Rama Phopsphates 33,300 Ruchi Soya Industries 32,900 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 33,100 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,100-64,200 64,100-64,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,400-64,500 64,400-64,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,000-68,100 67,800-67,900 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,200-68,300 68,000-68,100 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,950-30,000 29,850-29,900 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,800-29,850 29,700-29,750 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,900-29,950 29,800-29,850 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,350-28,400 28,250-28,300 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,450-28,500 28,350-28,400 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship