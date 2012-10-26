* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited 5trading. * Soy oil prices were steady at closed on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 31,500-32,400 31,500-32,400 31,500-32,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery 31,700-32,500 31,700-32,500 31,700-32,500 (Traders' price Plant delivery 32,250-33,750 32,250-33,750 32,000-33,750 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 1100 31,500-32,400 31,700-32,500 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,100-64,200 64,100-64,200 64,100-64,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,400-64,500 64,400-64,500 64,400-64,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,000-68,100 68,000-68,100 67,800-67,900 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,200-68,300 68,200-68,300 68,000-68,100 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220 1120-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,950-30,000 29,950-30,000 29,850-29,900 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,800-29,850 29,800-29,850 29,700-29,750 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,900-29,950 29,900-29,950 29,800-29,850 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,350-28,400 28,350-28,400 28,250-28,300 Spot (48% protein) 28,450-28,500 28,450-28,500 28,350-28,400 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship