* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support. * Soy oil refined prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 31,500-32,400 31,500-32,400 (Auction price Market delivery 31,700-32,500 31,700-32,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 500 31,500-32,400 31,700-32,500 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 33,000 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 33,000 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils 33,500 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 33,100 General Foods 33,000 Gujarat Ambuja 33,000 Indian Rubber 32,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,650 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 32,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 33,350 Lakhmi Solvex 33,300 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 33,000 Prakash Solvex 33,000 Premier Proteins 33,100 Rama Phopsphates 33,350 Ruchi Soya Industries 33,000 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 33,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,500-64,600 64,100-64,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,800-64,900 64,400-64,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,300-68,400 68,000-68,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,500-68,600 68,200-68,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1230 1120-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,950-30,000 29,950-30,000 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,800-29,850 29,800-29,850 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,900-29,950 29,900-29,950 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,350-28,400 28,350-28,400 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,450-28,500 28,450-28,500 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship