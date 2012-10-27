INDIA'S PETRONET SAYS SEES NO IMPACT ON GAS IMPORTS FROM QATAR AFTER SAUDI ARABIA, OTHER NATIONS CUT TIES
INDIA'S PETRONET SAYS SEES NO IMPACT ON GAS IMPORTS FROM QATAR AFTER SAUDI ARABIA, OTHER NATIONS CUT TIES
* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support. * Soy oil refined prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 31,500-32,400 31,500-32,400 (Auction price Market delivery 31,700-32,500 31,700-32,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 500 31,500-32,400 31,700-32,500 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 33,000 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 33,000 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils 33,500 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 33,100 General Foods 33,000 Gujarat Ambuja 33,000 Indian Rubber 32,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,650 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 32,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 33,350 Lakhmi Solvex 33,300 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 33,000 Prakash Solvex 33,000 Premier Proteins 33,100 Rama Phopsphates 33,350 Ruchi Soya Industries 33,000 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 33,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,500-64,600 64,100-64,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,800-64,900 64,400-64,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,300-68,400 68,000-68,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,500-68,600 68,200-68,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1230 1120-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,950-30,000 29,950-30,000 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,800-29,850 29,800-29,850 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,900-29,950 29,900-29,950 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,350-28,400 28,350-28,400 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,450-28,500 28,450-28,500 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship
INDIA'S PETRONET SAYS SEES NO IMPACT ON GAS IMPORTS FROM QATAR AFTER SAUDI ARABIA, OTHER NATIONS CUT TIES
** GVK Power and Infrastructure's shares rise as much as 4.2 pct