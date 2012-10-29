* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling at
higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Monday Previous
Market delivery 31,500-32,300 31,500-32,400
(Auction price
Market delivery 31,700-32,400 31,700-32,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 1000 31,500-32,300 31,700-32,400
Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 32,800
Ambika Solvex 32,900
AV Agri 32,800
Bajrang Extractions 32,500
Betul Oils 33,400
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex --
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,750
General Foods 32,800
Gujarat Ambuja 33,000
Indian Rubber 32,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,750
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 32,650
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 32,750
Kriti Industries 33,000
Lakhmi Solvex 33,250
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 32,750
Prakash Solvex 32,500
Premier Proteins 32,800
Rama Phopsphates 33,100
Ruchi Soya Industries 32,800
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 32,750
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,100-64,200 64,500-64,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,400-64,500 64,800-64,900
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,000-68,100 68,300-68,400
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,200-68,300 68,500-68,600
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1230 1130-1230
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,750-29,800 29,950-30,000
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,600-29,650 29,800-29,850
FOR Kakinada delivery 29,700-29,750 29,900-29,950
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,150-28,200 28,350-28,400
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,250-28,300 28,450-28,500
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship