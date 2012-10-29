* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 31,500-32,300 31,500-32,400 (Auction price Market delivery 31,700-32,400 31,700-32,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 1000 31,500-32,300 31,700-32,400 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 32,800 Ambika Solvex 32,900 AV Agri 32,800 Bajrang Extractions 32,500 Betul Oils 33,400 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 32,750 General Foods 32,800 Gujarat Ambuja 33,000 Indian Rubber 32,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,750 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 32,650 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 32,750 Kriti Industries 33,000 Lakhmi Solvex 33,250 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 32,750 Prakash Solvex 32,500 Premier Proteins 32,800 Rama Phopsphates 33,100 Ruchi Soya Industries 32,800 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 32,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,100-64,200 64,500-64,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,400-64,500 64,800-64,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,000-68,100 68,300-68,400 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,200-68,300 68,500-68,600 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1230 1130-1230 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,750-29,800 29,950-30,000 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,600-29,650 29,800-29,850 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,700-29,750 29,900-29,950 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,150-28,200 28,350-28,400 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,250-28,300 28,450-28,500 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship