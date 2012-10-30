* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 31,200-32,100 31,500-32,300 (Auction price Market delivery 31,400-32,200 31,700-32,400 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 1200 31,200-32,100 31,400-32,200 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 32,500 Ambika Solvex 32,750 AV Agri 32,500 Bajrang Extractions 32,250 Betul Oils 32,500 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,750 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,500 General Foods 32,600 Gujarat Ambuja 32,600 Indian Rubber 32,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils -- Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 32,400 Kriti Industries 32,750 Lakhmi Solvex 32,750 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 32,500 Prakash Solvex 32,500 Premier Proteins 32,400 Rama Phopsphates 32,700 Ruchi Soya Industries 32,600 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 32,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,000-63,100 63,500-63,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,300-63,400 63,800-63,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,000-67,100 67,700-67,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,200-67,300 67,900-68,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1230 1130-1230 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,450-29,500 29,750-29,800 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,300-29,350 29,600-29,650 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,400-29,450 29,700-29,750 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,850-27,900 28,150-28,200 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,950-28,000 28,250-28,300 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship