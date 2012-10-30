* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited 5trading. * Soy oil prices were steady at closed on limited buying support. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 31,200-32,100 31,200-32,100 31,500-32,300 (Auction prices) Market delivery 31,400-32,200 31,400-32,200 31,700-32,400 (Traders' price Plant delivery 32,000-32,750 32,000-32,750 32,500-33,400 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 1200 31,200-32,100 31,400-32,200 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,000-63,100 63,000-63,100 63,500-63,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,300-63,400 63,300-63,400 63,800-63,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,000-67,100 67,000-67,100 67,700-67,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,200-67,300 67,200-67,300 67,900-68,000 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1230 1130-1230 1130-1230 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250 1250 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,450-29,500 29,450-29,500 29,750-29,800 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,300-29,350 29,300-29,350 29,600-29,650 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,400-29,450 29,400-29,450 29,700-29,750 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,850-27,900 27,850-27,900 28,150-28,200 Spot (48% protein) 27,950-28,000 27,950-28,000 28,250-28,300 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship