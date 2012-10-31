* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on poor selling at lower prices. * Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 31,400-32,400 31,200-32,100 (Auction price Market delivery 31,600-32,500 31,400-32,200 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 1400 31,400-32,400 31,600-32,500 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 32,500 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 32,600 Bajrang Extractions 32,150 Betul Oils 32,900 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,600 General Foods 32,850 Gujarat Ambuja 32,500 Indian Rubber 32,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 32,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 32,500 Kriti Industries 32,900 Lakhmi Solvex 33,100 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 32,500 Prakash Solvex 32,500 Premier Proteins -- Rama Phopsphates 33,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 32,850 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 32,600 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,800-62,900 63,000-63,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,100-63,200 63,300-63,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,800-66,900 67,000-67,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,000-67,100 67,200-67,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1230 1130-1230 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,650-29,700 29,450-29,500 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,500-29,550 29,300-29,350 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,600-29,650 29,400-29,450 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,050-28,100 27,850-27,900 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,150-28,200 27,950-28,000 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship