* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on poor selling at lower
prices.
* Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling at
higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery 31,400-32,400 31,200-32,100
(Auction price
Market delivery 31,600-32,500 31,400-32,200
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 1400 31,400-32,400 31,600-32,500
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 32,500
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 32,600
Bajrang Extractions 32,150
Betul Oils 32,900
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,600
General Foods 32,850
Gujarat Ambuja 32,500
Indian Rubber 32,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 32,250
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 32,500
Kriti Industries 32,900
Lakhmi Solvex 33,100
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 32,500
Prakash Solvex 32,500
Premier Proteins --
Rama Phopsphates 33,000
Ruchi Soya Industries 32,850
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 32,600
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,800-62,900 63,000-63,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,100-63,200 63,300-63,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,800-66,900 67,000-67,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,000-67,100 67,200-67,300
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1230 1130-1230
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,650-29,700 29,450-29,500
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,500-29,550 29,300-29,350
FOR Kakinada delivery 29,600-29,650 29,400-29,450
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,050-28,100 27,850-27,900
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,150-28,200 27,950-28,000
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship