* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on poor selling at lower prices. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices. *Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 31,500-32,500 31,400-32,400 (Auction price Market delivery 31,700-32,600 31,600-32,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 1200 31,500-32,500 31,700-32,600 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 33,350 Ambika Solvex 33,600 AV Agri 33,250 Bajrang Extractions 32,750 Betul Oils 34,200 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,800 Divya Jyoti Industries 33,100 General Foods 33,600 Gujarat Ambuja 33,100 Indian Rubber 32,750 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,200 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 33,200 Kriti Industries 33,850 Lakhmi Solvex 33,800 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 33,500 Prakash Solvex 33,000 Premier Proteins 33,500 Rama Phopsphates 33,600 Ruchi Soya Industries 33,600 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 33,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,300-63,400 62,800-62,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,600-63,700 63,100-63,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,800-66,900 66,500-66,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,000-67,100 66,700-66,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1230 1130-1230 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 30,100-30,150 29,650-29,700 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,950-30,000 29,500-29,550 FOR Kakinada delivery 30,050-30,100 29,600-29,650 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,500-28,550 28,050-28,100 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,600-28,650 28,150-28,200 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship