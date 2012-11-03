* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened with sharp fall on poor buying support against increased selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 31,500-32,300 31,500-32,400 (Auction price Market delivery 31,700-32,400 31,700-32,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 1100 31,500-32,300 31,700-32,400 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 32,750 Ambika Solvex 33,100 AV Agri 32,750 Bajrang Extractions 32,600 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,250 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,750 General Foods 32,900 Gujarat Ambuja 32,600 Indian Rubber 32,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils -- Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 32,800 Kriti Industries 33,100 Lakhmi Solvex 33,300 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 32,800 Prakash Solvex 32,500 Premier Proteins 32,900 Rama Phopsphates 33,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 32,900 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 33,100 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,500-62,600 63,100-63,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,800-62,900 63,400-63,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,200-66,300 66,800-66,900 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,400-66,500 67,000-67,100 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1230 1130-1230 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,800-29,850 30,100-30,150 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,650-29,700 29,950-30,000 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,750-29,800 30,050-30,100 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,200-28,250 28,500-28,550 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,300-28,350 28,600-28,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship