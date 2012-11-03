* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened with sharp fall on poor buying support against increased
selling at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Saturday Previous
Market delivery 31,500-32,300 31,500-32,400
(Auction price
Market delivery 31,700-32,400 31,700-32,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 1100 31,500-32,300 31,700-32,400
Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 32,750
Ambika Solvex 33,100
AV Agri 32,750
Bajrang Extractions 32,600
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,250
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,750
General Foods 32,900
Gujarat Ambuja 32,600
Indian Rubber 32,250
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils --
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 32,800
Kriti Industries 33,100
Lakhmi Solvex 33,300
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 32,800
Prakash Solvex 32,500
Premier Proteins 32,900
Rama Phopsphates 33,000
Ruchi Soya Industries 32,900
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 33,100
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,500-62,600 63,100-63,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,800-62,900 63,400-63,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,200-66,300 66,800-66,900
Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,400-66,500 67,000-67,100
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1230 1130-1230
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,800-29,850 30,100-30,150
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,650-29,700 29,950-30,000
FOR Kakinada delivery 29,750-29,800 30,050-30,100
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,200-28,250 28,500-28,550
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,300-28,350 28,600-28,650
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship