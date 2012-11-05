* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened with sharp fall on poor buying support against increased selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 31,400-32,000 31,500-32,300 (Auction price Market delivery 31,600-32,100 31,700-32,400 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 1100 31,400-32,000 31,600-32,100 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 32,400 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 32,500 Bajrang Extractions 32,400 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,900 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,400 General Foods 32,750 Gujarat Ambuja 32,500 Indian Rubber 32,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 32,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 32,500 Kriti Industries 32,700 Lakhmi Solvex 32,900 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 32,500 Prakash Solvex 32,400 Premier Proteins -- Rama Phopsphates 32,500 Ruchi Soya Industries 32,750 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 32,700 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,100-61,200 62,500-62,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,400-61,500 62,800-62,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,400-65,500 66,000-66,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,600-65,700 66,200-66,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1130-1230 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1250 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,300-29,350 29,800-29,850 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,150-29,200 29,650-29,700 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,250-29,300 29,750-29,800 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,700-27,750 28,200-28,250 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,800-27,850 28,300-28,350 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship