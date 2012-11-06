* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against limited availability's. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices also opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 31,600-32,300 31,400-32,000 (Auction price Market delivery 31,800-32,400 31,600-32,100 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 1000 31,600-32,300 31,800-32,400 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 33,000 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 33,000 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 32,850 General Foods 33,400 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber 32,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 33,200 Kriti Industries 33,300 Lakhmi Solvex 33,500 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 33,000 Prakash Solvex 32,750 Premier Proteins -- Rama Phopsphates 33,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 33,400 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 33,400 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,000-62,100 61,500-61,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,300-62,400 61,800-61,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,000-66,100 65,500-65,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,200-66,300 65,700-65,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1110-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 30,100-30,150 29,300-29,350 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,950-30,000 29,150-29,200 FOR Kakinada delivery 30,050-30,100 29,250-29,300 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,400-28,450 27,700-27,750 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,500-28,550 27,800-27,850 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship