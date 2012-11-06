* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited 5trading. * Soy oil prices were up further at closed on limited selling against better buying support. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 31,600-32,300 31,600-32,300 31,400-32,000 (Auction prices) Market delivery 31,800-32,400 31,800-32,400 31,600-32,100 (Traders' price Plant delivery 32,500-33,500 32,500-33,500 32,250-32,900 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 1000 31,600-32,300 31,800-32,400 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,100-62,200 62,000-62,100 61,500-61,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,400-62,500 62,300-62,400 61,800-61,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,200-66,300 66,000-66,100 66,500-65,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,400-66,500 66,200-66,300 65,700-65,800 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1110-1210 1110-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 30,100-30,150 30,100-30,150 29,300-29,350 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,950-30,000 29,950-30,000 29,150-29,200 FOR Kakinada delivery 30,050-30,100 30,050-30,100 29,250-29,300 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,400-28,450 28,400-28,450 27,700-27,750 Spot (48% protein) 28,500-28,550 28,500-28,550 27,800-27,850 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship