MEDIA-Ratan Tata cites conflict of interest for ex-chairman Mistry's removal- The Hindu
NEW DELHI, June 4 - - Source link: (http://bit.ly/2rS7Q59)
* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited 5trading. * Soy oil prices were up further at closed on limited selling against better buying support. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 31,600-32,300 31,600-32,300 31,400-32,000 (Auction prices) Market delivery 31,800-32,400 31,800-32,400 31,600-32,100 (Traders' price Plant delivery 32,500-33,500 32,500-33,500 32,250-32,900 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 1000 31,600-32,300 31,800-32,400 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,100-62,200 62,000-62,100 61,500-61,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,400-62,500 62,300-62,400 61,800-61,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,200-66,300 66,000-66,100 66,500-65,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,400-66,500 66,200-66,300 65,700-65,800 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1110-1210 1110-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 30,100-30,150 30,100-30,150 29,300-29,350 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,950-30,000 29,950-30,000 29,150-29,200 FOR Kakinada delivery 30,050-30,100 30,050-30,100 29,250-29,300 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,400-28,450 28,400-28,450 27,700-27,750 Spot (48% protein) 28,500-28,550 28,500-28,550 27,800-27,850 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship
Jun 3 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 1620 billion rupees which includes 1380.000 billion rupees borrowed through 36 Government Bond issues,and