* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against limited availability's.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at
lower prices.
* Soy meal prices also opened steady on limited buying inquiries at higher
prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery 31,900-32,600 31,600-32,300
(Auction price
Market delivery 32,100-32,700 31,800-32,400
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 900 31,900-32,600 32,100-32,700
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 33,400
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 33,500
Bajrang Extractions 32,750
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex --
Divya Jyoti Industries 33,200
General Foods 33,600
Gujarat Ambuja --
Indian Rubber 33,000
Indraprastha 33,600
Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,600
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 33,400
Khaitan Agro Industries 33,250
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 33,600
Lakhmi Solvex 33,750
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 33,200
Prakash Solvex 33,000
Premier Proteins --
Rama Phopsphates --
Ruchi Soya Industries 33,600
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 33,750
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,400-62,500 62,100-62,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,700-62,800 62,400-62,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,300-66,400 66,200-66,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,500-66,600 66,400-66,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1110-1210
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 30,100-30,150 30,100-30,150
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,950-30,000 29,950-30,000
FOR Kakinada delivery 30,050-30,100 30,050-30,100
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,400-28,450 28,400-28,450
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,500-28,550 28,500-28,550
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship