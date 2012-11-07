* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against limited availability's. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices also opened steady on limited buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 31,900-32,600 31,600-32,300 (Auction price Market delivery 32,100-32,700 31,800-32,400 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 900 31,900-32,600 32,100-32,700 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 33,400 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 33,500 Bajrang Extractions 32,750 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 33,200 General Foods 33,600 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber 33,000 Indraprastha 33,600 Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,600 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,400 Khaitan Agro Industries 33,250 Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 33,600 Lakhmi Solvex 33,750 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 33,200 Prakash Solvex 33,000 Premier Proteins -- Rama Phopsphates -- Ruchi Soya Industries 33,600 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 33,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,400-62,500 62,100-62,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,700-62,800 62,400-62,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,300-66,400 66,200-66,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,500-66,600 66,400-66,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1110-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 30,100-30,150 30,100-30,150 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,950-30,000 29,950-30,000 FOR Kakinada delivery 30,050-30,100 30,050-30,100 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,400-28,450 28,400-28,450 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,500-28,550 28,500-28,550 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship