Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 31,900-32,600 31,900-32,600 31,600-32,300 (Auction prices) Market delivery 32,100-32,700 32,100-32,700 31,800-32,400 (Traders' price Plant delivery 32,750-33,750 32,750-33,750 32,500-33,500 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 900 31,900-32,600 32,100-32,700 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,400-62,500 62,400-62,500 62,100-62,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,700-62,800 62,700-62,800 62,400-62,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,300-66,400 66,300-66,400 66,200-66,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,500-66,600 66,500-66,600 66,400-66,500 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1110-1210 1110-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 30,100-30,150 30,100-30,150 30,100-30,150 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,950-30,000 29,950-30,000 29,950-30,000 FOR Kakinada delivery 30,050-30,100 30,050-30,100 30,050-30,100 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,400-28,450 28,400-28,450 28,400-28,450 Spot (48% protein) 28,500-28,550 28,500-28,550 28,500-28,550 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship