Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against limited availability's.
Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against better selling at
higher prices.
Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Thursday Previous
Market delivery 32,000-32,700 31,900-32,600
(Auction price
Market delivery 32,200-32,800 32,100-32,700
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 900 32,000-32,700 32,200-32,800
Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 33,500
Ambika Solvex 33,250
AV Agri 33,400
Bajrang Extractions 32,750
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 33,200
General Foods 33,800
Gujarat Ambuja 33,250
Indian Rubber 33,000
Indraprastha 33,700
Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,700
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 33,500
Khaitan Agro Industries 33,250
Krishana Oil 33,500
Kriti Industries 33,900
Lakhmi Solvex 34,000
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 33,500
Prakash Solvex 33,000
Premier Proteins 34,000
Rama Phopsphates 33,500
Ruchi Soya Industries 33,800
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 33,750
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,300-62,400 62,400-62,500
Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,600-62,700 62,700-62,800
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,200-66,300 66,300-66,400
Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,400-66,500 66,500-66,600
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1110-1210
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 30,100-30,150 30,100-30,150
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,950-30,000 29,950-30,000
FOR Kakinada delivery 30,050-30,100 30,050-30,100
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,400-28,450 28,400-28,450
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,500-28,550 28,500-28,550
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship