Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against limited availability's.
Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices.
Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Friday Previous
Market delivery 32,200-33,200 32,000-32,700
(Auction price
Market delivery 32,400-33,300 32,200-32,800
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 1100 32,200-33,200 32,400-33,300
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 33,500
Ambika Solvex 33,200
AV Agri 33,400
Bajrang Extractions 33,000
Betul Oils 34,250
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 33,500
General Foods 33,750
Gujarat Ambuja 33,500
Indian Rubber 33,250
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 33,650
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 33,400
Kriti Industries 33,500
Lakhmi Solvex 34,000
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 33,300
Prakash Solvex 33,250
Premier Proteins --
Rama Phopsphates 33,500
Ruchi Soya Industries 33,750
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 33,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,200-62,300 62,200-62,300
Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,500-62,600 62,500-62,600
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,200-66,300 66,200-66,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,400-66,500 66,400-66,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1110-1210
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,800-29,850 30,100-30,150
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,650-29,700 29,950-30,000
FOR Kakinada delivery 29,750-29,800 30,050-30,100
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,100-28,150 28,400-28,450
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,200-28,250 28,500-28,550
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship