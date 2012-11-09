 Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against limited availability's.  Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices.  Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 32,200-33,200 32,000-32,700 (Auction price Market delivery 32,400-33,300 32,200-32,800 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 1100 32,200-33,200 32,400-33,300 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 33,500 Ambika Solvex 33,200 AV Agri 33,400 Bajrang Extractions 33,000 Betul Oils 34,250 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 33,500 General Foods 33,750 Gujarat Ambuja 33,500 Indian Rubber 33,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,650 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 33,400 Kriti Industries 33,500 Lakhmi Solvex 34,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 33,300 Prakash Solvex 33,250 Premier Proteins -- Rama Phopsphates 33,500 Ruchi Soya Industries 33,750 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 33,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,200-62,300 62,200-62,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,500-62,600 62,500-62,600 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,200-66,300 66,200-66,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,400-66,500 66,400-66,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1110-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,800-29,850 30,100-30,150 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,650-29,700 29,950-30,000 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,750-29,800 30,050-30,100 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,100-28,150 28,400-28,450 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,200-28,250 28,500-28,550 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship