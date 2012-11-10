 Soybean prices opened with sharp fall in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices due to down trend in soy oil and soy meal.  Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling.  Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 31,300-32,200 32,200-33,200 (Auction price Market delivery 31,500-32,300 32,400-33,300 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 1000 31,300-32,200 31,500-32,300 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 32,600 Ambika Solvex 32,600 AV Agri 32,500 Bajrang Extractions 32,500 Betul Oils 33,000 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,500 General Foods 32,750 Gujarat Ambuja 32,500 Indian Rubber 32,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,750 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 32,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 32,500 Kriti Industries 32,750 Lakhmi Solvex 33,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 32,600 Prakash Solvex 32,500 Premier Proteins 32,500 Rama Phopsphates 32,700 Ruchi Soya Industries 32,750 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 32,600 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,500-61,600 62,100-62,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,800-61,900 62,400-62,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,200-65,300 66,000-66,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,400-65,500 66,200-66,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1110-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,400-29,450 29,800-29,850 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,250-29,300 29,650-29,700 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,350-29,400 29,750-29,800 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,700-27,750 28,100-28,150 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,800-27,850 28,200-28,250 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship