Soybean prices opened with sharp fall in Indore mandi today on poor buying
support at higher prices due to down trend in soy oil and soy meal.
Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling.
Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Saturday Previous
Market delivery 31,300-32,200 32,200-33,200
(Auction price
Market delivery 31,500-32,300 32,400-33,300
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 1000 31,300-32,200 31,500-32,300
Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 32,600
Ambika Solvex 32,600
AV Agri 32,500
Bajrang Extractions 32,500
Betul Oils 33,000
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,500
General Foods 32,750
Gujarat Ambuja 32,500
Indian Rubber 32,250
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,750
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 32,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 32,500
Kriti Industries 32,750
Lakhmi Solvex 33,000
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 32,600
Prakash Solvex 32,500
Premier Proteins 32,500
Rama Phopsphates 32,700
Ruchi Soya Industries 32,750
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 32,600
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,500-61,600 62,100-62,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,800-61,900 62,400-62,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,200-65,300 66,000-66,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,400-65,500 66,200-66,300
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1110-1210
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,400-29,450 29,800-29,850
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,250-29,300 29,650-29,700
FOR Kakinada delivery 29,350-29,400 29,750-29,800
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,700-27,750 28,100-28,150
Spot ( 48% protein) 27,800-27,850 28,200-28,250
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship