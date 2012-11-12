Indore mandi will remain closed from today for Diwali vacation. Mandi will
open on November, 17th for Muhurat trading.
Soy oil prices opened steady on limited trading.
Soy meal prices also opened steady in dull trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Monday Previous
Market delivery Closed 31,300-32,200
(Auction price
Market delivery Closed 31,500-32,300
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore --
Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 32,250
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 32,250
Bajrang Extractions 32,350
Betul Oils 33,000
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,500
General Foods 32,350
Gujarat Ambuja 32,500
Indian Rubber 32,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 32,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 32,000
Kriti Industries 32,250
Lakhmi Solvex 32,750
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 32,100
Prakash Solvex 32,500
Premier Proteins 32,000
Rama Phopsphates 32,500
Ruchi Soya Industries 32,350
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 32,250
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,500-61,600 61,500-61,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,800-61,900 61,800-61,900
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,200-65,300 65,200-65,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,400-65,500 65,400-65,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1110-1210
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,400-29,450 29,400-29,450
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,250-29,300 29,250-29,300
FOR Kakinada delivery 29,350-29,400 29,350-29,400
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,700-27,750 27,700-27,750
Spot ( 48% protein) 27,800-27,850 27,800-27,850
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship