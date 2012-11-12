 Indore mandi will remain closed from today for Diwali vacation. Mandi will open on November, 17th for Muhurat trading.  Soy oil prices opened steady on limited trading.  Soy meal prices also opened steady in dull trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery Closed 31,300-32,200 (Auction price Market delivery Closed 31,500-32,300 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore -- Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 32,250 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 32,250 Bajrang Extractions 32,350 Betul Oils 33,000 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,500 General Foods 32,350 Gujarat Ambuja 32,500 Indian Rubber 32,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 32,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 32,000 Kriti Industries 32,250 Lakhmi Solvex 32,750 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 32,100 Prakash Solvex 32,500 Premier Proteins 32,000 Rama Phopsphates 32,500 Ruchi Soya Industries 32,350 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 32,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,500-61,600 61,500-61,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,800-61,900 61,800-61,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,200-65,300 65,200-65,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,400-65,500 65,400-65,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1110-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,400-29,450 29,400-29,450 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,250-29,300 29,250-29,300 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,350-29,400 29,350-29,400 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,700-27,750 27,700-27,750 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,800-27,850 27,800-27,850 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship