 Indore mandi will remain closed from today for Diwali vacation. Mandi will open on November, 17th for Muhurat trading.  Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling.  Soy meal prices opened steady in dull trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery Closed 31,300-32,200 (Auction price Market delivery Closed 31,500-32,300 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore -- Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 32,500 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 32,750 Bajrang Extractions 32,500 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,800 General Foods 33,100 Gujarat Ambuja 32,580 Indian Rubber 32,800 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 32,800 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 32,600 Kriti Industries 33,000 Lakhmi Solvex 33,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 32,750 Prakash Solvex 32,750 Premier Proteins -- Rama Phopsphates 32,610 Ruchi Soya Industries 33,100 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 32,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,500-63,600 62,000-62,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,800-63,900 62,400-62,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,000-67,100 65,500-65,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,200-67,300 65,700-65,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1110-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,400-29,450 29,400-29,450 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,250-29,300 29,250-29,300 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,350-29,400 29,350-29,400 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,700-27,750 27,700-27,750 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,800-27,850 27,800-27,850 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship