Indore mandi will remain closed from today for Diwali vacation. Mandi will
open on November, 17th for Muhurat trading.
Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling.
Soy meal prices opened steady in dull trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Thursday Previous
Market delivery Closed 31,300-32,200
(Auction price
Market delivery Closed 31,500-32,300
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore --
Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 32,500
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 32,750
Bajrang Extractions 32,500
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,800
General Foods 33,100
Gujarat Ambuja 32,580
Indian Rubber 32,800
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 32,800
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 32,600
Kriti Industries 33,000
Lakhmi Solvex 33,000
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 32,750
Prakash Solvex 32,750
Premier Proteins --
Rama Phopsphates 32,610
Ruchi Soya Industries 33,100
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 32,750
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,500-63,600 62,000-62,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,800-63,900 62,400-62,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,000-67,100 65,500-65,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,200-67,300 65,700-65,800
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1110-1210
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,400-29,450 29,400-29,450
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,250-29,300 29,250-29,300
FOR Kakinada delivery 29,350-29,400 29,350-29,400
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,700-27,750 27,700-27,750
Spot ( 48% protein) 27,800-27,850 27,800-27,850
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship