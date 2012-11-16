* Indore mandi will remain closed from today for Diwali vacation. Mandi will open on November, 17th for Muhurat trading. In Laxmibainagar mandi soybean was sold rupees 31,710 per tone in Muhurat trading. * Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened steady in limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery Closed 31,300-32,200 (Auction price Market delivery Closed 31,500-32,300 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore -- Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 32,500 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 32,300 Bajrang Extractions 32,650 Betul Oils 33,600 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,750 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,500 General Foods 32,600 Gujarat Ambuja 32,500 Indian Rubber 32,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 32,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 32,400 Kriti Industries 32,500 Lakhmi Solvex 32,750 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 32,400 Prakash Solvex 32,700 Premier Proteins 32,500 Rama Phopsphates 32,700 Ruchi Soya Industries 32,600 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 32,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,400-63,500 63,500-63,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,700-63,800 63,800-63,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,800-66,900 67,000-67,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,000-67,100 67,200-67,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1110-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,400-29,450 29,400-29,450 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,250-29,300 29,250-29,300 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,350-29,400 29,350-29,400 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,700-27,750 27,700-27,750 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,800-27,850 27,800-27,850 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship