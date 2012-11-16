* Indore mandi will remain closed from today for Diwali vacation. Mandi will
open on November, 17th for Muhurat trading. In Laxmibainagar mandi soybean was
sold rupees 31,710 per tone in Muhurat trading.
* Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened steady in limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Friday Previous
Market delivery Closed 31,300-32,200
(Auction price
Market delivery Closed 31,500-32,300
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore --
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 32,500
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 32,300
Bajrang Extractions 32,650
Betul Oils 33,600
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,750
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,500
General Foods 32,600
Gujarat Ambuja 32,500
Indian Rubber 32,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 32,750
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 32,400
Kriti Industries 32,500
Lakhmi Solvex 32,750
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 32,400
Prakash Solvex 32,700
Premier Proteins 32,500
Rama Phopsphates 32,700
Ruchi Soya Industries 32,600
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 32,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,400-63,500 63,500-63,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,700-63,800 63,800-63,900
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,800-66,900 67,000-67,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,000-67,100 67,200-67,300
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1110-1210
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,400-29,450 29,400-29,450
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,250-29,300 29,250-29,300
FOR Kakinada delivery 29,350-29,400 29,350-29,400
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,700-27,750 27,700-27,750
Spot ( 48% protein) 27,800-27,850 27,800-27,850
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship