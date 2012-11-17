* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. In muhurat trading soybean was sold rupees 31,310 per tone. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 30,800-31,900 31,300-32,200 (Auction price Market delivery 31,000-32,000 31,500-32,300 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 600 30,800-31,900 31,000-32,000 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 32,400 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 32,500 Bajrang Extractions 32,400 Betul Oils 33,600 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,600 General Foods 32,850 Gujarat Ambuja 32,500 Indian Rubber 32,700 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 32,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 32,500 Kriti Industries 32,700 Lakhmi Solvex 33,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 32,600 Prakash Solvex 32,700 Premier Proteins 32,600 Rama Phopsphates 32,700 Ruchi Soya Industries 32,850 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 32,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,000-64,100 63,200-63,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,300-64,400 63,500-63,600 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,400-67,500 66,500-66,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,600-67,700 66,700-66,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1110-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,200-29,250 29,400-29,450 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,050-29,100 29,250-29,300 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,150-29,200 29,350-29,400 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,500-27,550 27,700-27,750 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,600-27,650 27,800-27,850 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship