* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices. In muhurat trading soybean was sold rupees 31,310 per tone.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Saturday Previous
Market delivery 30,800-31,900 31,300-32,200
(Auction price
Market delivery 31,000-32,000 31,500-32,300
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 600 30,800-31,900 31,000-32,000
Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 32,400
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 32,500
Bajrang Extractions 32,400
Betul Oils 33,600
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,600
General Foods 32,850
Gujarat Ambuja 32,500
Indian Rubber 32,700
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 32,750
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 32,500
Kriti Industries 32,700
Lakhmi Solvex 33,000
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 32,600
Prakash Solvex 32,700
Premier Proteins 32,600
Rama Phopsphates 32,700
Ruchi Soya Industries 32,850
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 32,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,000-64,100 63,200-63,300
Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,300-64,400 63,500-63,600
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,400-67,500 66,500-66,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,600-67,700 66,700-66,800
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1110-1210
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,200-29,250 29,400-29,450
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,050-29,100 29,250-29,300
FOR Kakinada delivery 29,150-29,200 29,350-29,400
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,500-27,550 27,700-27,750
Spot ( 48% protein) 27,600-27,650 27,800-27,850
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship