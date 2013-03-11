Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- March 11  Indore mandi closed today due to Amavasya.  Soy oil refined prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices.  Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery Closed 33,700-34,600 (Auction pric) Market delivery Closed 33,900-34,700 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore -- Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 35,000 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 35,500 Bajrang Extractions 35,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 36,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 35,750 General Foods 36,250 Gujarat Ambuja 35,500 Indian Rubber 35,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,700 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 36,150 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 36,000 Kriti Industries 36,000 Lakhmi Solvex 36,250 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 36,250 Prakash Solvex 35,750 Premier Proteins 36,000 Rama Phopsphates -- Ruchi Soya Industries 36,250 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 35,800 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,600-61,700 61,600-61,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,900-62,000 61,900-62,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,300-65,400 65,000-65,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,500-65,600 65,200-65,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1110-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 33,650-33,700 32,650-32,700 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 33,500-33,550 32,500-32,550 FOR Kakinada delivery 33,600-33,650 32,600-32,650 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,000-32,050 31,000-31,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 32,100-32,150 31,100-31,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship