BRIEF-Claris Lifesciences underwent a successful USFDA Pharmacovigilance (PV) audit
* Says underwent a successful USFDA Pharmacovigilance (PV) audit from Monday 29th may to Wednesday 31st May with no observation
* Says Bhalendra Pal Singh has been appointed as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: