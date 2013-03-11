* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil solvent prices were up further at closed on better buying support while soy oil refined prices down on poor buying support. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery Closed Closed 33,700-34,600 (Auction prices) Market delivery Closed Closed 33,900-34,700 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 35,000-36,500 35,000-36,500 34,500-35,700 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore -- Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,800-61,900 61,600-61,700 61,600-61,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,000-62,100 61,900-62,000 61,900-62,000 plant delivery# 65,000-65,100 65,300-65,400 65,000-65,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,200-65,300 65,500-65,600 65,200-65,300 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1110-1210 1110-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 33,650-33,700 33,650-33,700 32,650-32,700 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 33,500-33,550 33,500-33,550 32,500-32,550 FOR Kakinada delivery 33,600-33,650 33,600-33,650 32,600-32,650 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,000-32,050 32,000-32,050 31,000-31,050 Spot (48% protein) 32,100-32,150 32,100-32,150 31,100-31,050 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship