BRIEF-Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for Energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India
Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- March 12 Soybean prices opened firn in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor availability's. Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling at higher prices. Soy meal prices opened firm in spot on better buying inquiries against poor selling. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 34,500-35,750 33,700-34,600 (Auction pric) Market delivery 34,700-35,800 33,900-34,700 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 350 34,500-35,750 34,700-35,800 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 35,000 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 35,500 Bajrang Extractions 35,500 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 36,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 35,500 General Foods 36,100 Gujarat Ambuja 35,500 Indian Rubber 35,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,800 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 35,800 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 35,500 Kriti Industries 35,700 Lakhmi Solvex 36,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 35,800 Prakash Solvex 35,500 Premier Proteins 35,600 Rama Phopsphates 35,400 Ruchi Soya Industries 36,100 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 35,850 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,300-61,400 61,800-61,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,600-61,700 62,000-62,100 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 64,900-65,000 65,000-65,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,100-65,200 65,200-65,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1110-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 33,650-33,700 33,650-33,700 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 33,500-33,550 33,500-33,550 FOR Kakinada delivery 33,600-33,650 33,600-33,650 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,400-32,450 32,000-32,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 32,500-32,550 32,100-32,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship
May 31 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 16793.70 NSE 49496.20 ============= TOTAL 66289.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA