Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- March 12  Soybean prices opened firn in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor availability's.  Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling at higher prices.  Soy meal prices opened firm in spot on better buying inquiries against poor selling. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 34,500-35,750 33,700-34,600 (Auction pric) Market delivery 34,700-35,800 33,900-34,700 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 350 34,500-35,750 34,700-35,800 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 35,000 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 35,500 Bajrang Extractions 35,500 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 36,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 35,500 General Foods 36,100 Gujarat Ambuja 35,500 Indian Rubber 35,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,800 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 35,800 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 35,500 Kriti Industries 35,700 Lakhmi Solvex 36,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 35,800 Prakash Solvex 35,500 Premier Proteins 35,600 Rama Phopsphates 35,400 Ruchi Soya Industries 36,100 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 35,850 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,300-61,400 61,800-61,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,600-61,700 62,000-62,100 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 64,900-65,000 65,000-65,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,100-65,200 65,200-65,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1110-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 33,650-33,700 33,650-33,700 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 33,500-33,550 33,500-33,550 FOR Kakinada delivery 33,600-33,650 33,600-33,650 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,400-32,450 32,000-32,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 32,500-32,550 32,100-32,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship