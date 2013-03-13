* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened steady on poor selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened with sharp fall on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 34,500-35,250 34,500-35,750 (Auction pric) Market delivery 34,700-35,300 34,700-35,800 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 400 34,500-35,250 34,700-35,300 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 34,500 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 35,000 Bajrang Extractions 35,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 36,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 35,100 General Foods 35,700 Gujarat Ambuja 34,500 Indian Rubber 35,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 35,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 35,250 Kriti Industries 35,250 Lakhmi Solvex 36,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 35,500 Prakash Solvex 35,000 Premier Proteins 35,300 Rama Phopsphates 35,500 Ruchi Soya Industries 35,700 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 35,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,000-61,100 61,000-61,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,300-61,400 61,300-61,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 64,500-64,600 64,500-64,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 64,700-64,800 64,700-64,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1110-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 32,650-32,700 33,650-33,700 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 32,500-32,550 33,500-33,550 FOR Kakinada delivery 32,600-32,650 33,600-33,650 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 31,400-31,450 32,400-32,450 Spot ( 48% protein) 31,500-31,550 32,500-32,550 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship