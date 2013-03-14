* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Thursday Previous
Market delivery 33,700-34,750 34,500-35,250
(Auction pric)
Market delivery 33,900-34,800 34,700-35,300
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 300 33,700-34,750 33,900-34,800
Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 34,500
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 35,000
Bajrang Extractions 35,000
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,750
Divya Jyoti Industries 35,200
General Foods 35,400
Gujarat Ambuja 34,500
Indian Rubber 35,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,800
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 35,300
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 34,500
Kriti Industries 35,250
Lakhmi Solvex 36,000
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 35,400
Prakash Solvex 35,000
Premier Proteins 35,500
Rama Phopsphates 35,000
Ruchi Soya Industries 35,400
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 35,250
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,600-60,700 60,500-60,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,900-61,000 60,800-60,900
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 64,400-64,500 64,200-64,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 64,600-64,700 64,400-64,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1110-1210
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 31,850-31,900 32,650-32,700
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 31,700-31,750 32,500-32,550
FOR Kakinada delivery 31,800-31,850 32,600-32,650
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 31,300-31,350 31,400-31,450
Spot ( 48% protein) 31,400-31,450 31,500-31,550
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship