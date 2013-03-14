* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 33,700-34,750 34,500-35,250 (Auction pric) Market delivery 33,900-34,800 34,700-35,300 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 300 33,700-34,750 33,900-34,800 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 34,500 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 35,000 Bajrang Extractions 35,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,750 Divya Jyoti Industries 35,200 General Foods 35,400 Gujarat Ambuja 34,500 Indian Rubber 35,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,800 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 35,300 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 34,500 Kriti Industries 35,250 Lakhmi Solvex 36,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 35,400 Prakash Solvex 35,000 Premier Proteins 35,500 Rama Phopsphates 35,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 35,400 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 35,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,600-60,700 60,500-60,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,900-61,000 60,800-60,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 64,400-64,500 64,200-64,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 64,600-64,700 64,400-64,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1110-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 31,850-31,900 32,650-32,700 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 31,700-31,750 32,500-32,550 FOR Kakinada delivery 31,800-31,850 32,600-32,650 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 31,300-31,350 31,400-31,450 Spot ( 48% protein) 31,400-31,450 31,500-31,550 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship