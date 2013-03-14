* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
* Soy oil prices were up further at closed on better buying support against
poor selling at lower prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 33,700-34,750 33,700-34,750 34,500-35,250
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 33,900-34,800 33,900-34,800 34,700-35,300
(Traders' prices
Plant delivery 34,500-36,000 34,500-36,000 34,500-36,000
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 300 33,700-34,750 33,900-34,800
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 60,800-60,900 60,600-60,700 60,500-60,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,100-61,200 60,900-61,000 60,800-60,900
plant delivery# 64,500-64,600 64,400-64,500 64,200-64,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 64,700-64,800 64,600-64,700 64,400-64,500
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1110-1210 1110-1210
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230 1230
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 31,850-31,900 31,850-31,900 32,650-32,700
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 31,700-31,750 31,700-31,750 32,500-32,550
FOR Kakinada delivery 31,800-31,850 31,800-31,850 32,600-32,650
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 31,300-31,350 31,300-31,350 31,400-31,450
Spot (48% protein) 31,400-31,450 31,400-31,450 31,500-31,550
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship