* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were up further at closed on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 33,700-34,750 33,700-34,750 34,500-35,250 (Auction prices) Market delivery 33,900-34,800 33,900-34,800 34,700-35,300 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 34,500-36,000 34,500-36,000 34,500-36,000 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 300 33,700-34,750 33,900-34,800 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,800-60,900 60,600-60,700 60,500-60,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,100-61,200 60,900-61,000 60,800-60,900 plant delivery# 64,500-64,600 64,400-64,500 64,200-64,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 64,700-64,800 64,600-64,700 64,400-64,500 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1110-1210 1110-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 31,850-31,900 31,850-31,900 32,650-32,700 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 31,700-31,750 31,700-31,750 32,500-32,550 FOR Kakinada delivery 31,800-31,850 31,800-31,850 32,600-32,650 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 31,300-31,350 31,300-31,350 31,400-31,450 Spot (48% protein) 31,400-31,450 31,400-31,450 31,500-31,550 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship