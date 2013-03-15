MEDIA-Bharti Infratel sounds out banks on Indus buyout funding - Bloomberg
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor availability's. Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices. Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 33,800-35,100 33,700-34,750 (Auction pric) Market delivery 34,000-35,200 33,900-34,800 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 300 33,800-35,100 34,000-35,200 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 34,500 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 35,250 Bajrang Extractions 35,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 36,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 35,350 General Foods 35,700 Gujarat Ambuja 34,500 Indian Rubber 35,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,250 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 35,800 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 35,000 Kriti Industries 35,500 Lakhmi Solvex 36,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 35,600 Prakash Solvex 35,250 Premier Proteins 35,400 Rama Phopsphates 35,500 Ruchi Soya Industries 35,700 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 35,400 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,200-61,300 60,800-60,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,500-61,600 61,100-61,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 64,900-65,000 64,500-64,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,100-65,200 64,700-64,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1110-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 31,850-31,900 31,850-31,900 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 31,700-31,750 31,700-31,750 FOR Kakinada delivery 31,800-31,850 31,800-31,850 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 31,300-31,350 31,300-31,350 Spot ( 48% protein) 31,400-31,450 31,400-31,450 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* Attack comes at start of holy month of Ramadan (Adds 11 U.S. citizens among wounded)