* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were steady at closed on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 34,000-35,300 34,000-35,300 33,800-35,100 (Auction prices) Market delivery 34,200-35,400 34,200-35,400 34,000-35,200 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 34,500-36,000 34,500-36,000 34,500-36,000 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 250 34,000-35,300 34,200-35,400 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,200-61,300 61,200-61,300 61,000-61,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,500-61,600 61,500-61,600 61,300-61,400 plant delivery# 64,900-65,000 64,900-65,000 64,700-64,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,100-65,200 65,100-65,200 64,900-65,000 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1110-1210 1110-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 31,800-31,850 31,800-31,850 31,850-31,900 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 31,650-31,700 31,650-31,700 31,700-31,750 FOR Kakinada delivery 31,750-31,800 31,750-31,800 31,800-31,850 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,900-30,950 30,900-30,950 31,300-31,350 Spot (48% protein) 31,000-31,050 31,000-31,050 31,400-31,450 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship