* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices.
* Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Monday Previous
Market delivery 34,000-35,100 34,000-35,300
(Auction pric)
Market delivery 34,200-35,200 34,200-35,400
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 250 34,000-35,100 34,200-35,200
Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 34,500
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 35,000
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 36,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 35,200
General Foods 35,750
Gujarat Ambuja 34,750
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,250
ITC --
Khandwa Oils --
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 34,500
Kriti Industries 35,400
Lakhmi Solvex 35,800
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 35,500
Prakash Solvex 35,000
Premier Proteins --
Rama Phopsphates 35,500
Ruchi Soya Industries 35,750
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 35,250
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,800-61,900 61,200-61,300
Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,100-62,200 61,500-61,600
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,200-65,300 64,900-65,000
Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,400-65,500 65,100-65,200
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1110-1210
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 31,800-31,850 31,800-31,850
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 31,650-31,700 31,650-31,700
FOR Kakinada delivery 31,750-31,800 31,750-31,800
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,900-30,950 30,900-30,950
Spot ( 48% protein) 31,000-31,050 31,000-31,050
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship