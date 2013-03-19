* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support. * Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 34,200-35,400 34,000-35,100 (Auction pric) Market delivery 34,400-35,500 34,200-35,200 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 300 34,200-35,400 34,400-35,500 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 34,500 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 35,500 Bajrang Extractions 35,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 36,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 35,400 General Foods 36,000 Gujarat Ambuja 35,000 Indian Rubber 35,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 35,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 34,500 Kriti Industries 35,500 Lakhmi Solvex 36,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 35,700 Prakash Solvex 35,350 Premier Proteins 35,500 Rama Phopsphates 35,300 Ruchi Soya Industries 36,000 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 35,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,000-62,100 61,800-61,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,300-62,400 62,100-62,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,400-65,500 65,200-65,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,600-65,700 65,400-65,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1110-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 31,750-31,800 31,800-31,850 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 31,600-31,650 31,650-31,700 FOR Kakinada delivery 31,700-31,750 31,750-31,800 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,850-30,900 30,900-30,950 Spot ( 48% protein) 30,950-31,000 31,000-31,050 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship