* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were steady at closed on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 34,200-35,400 34,200-35,400 34,400-35,100 (Auction prices) Market delivery 34,400-35,500 34,400-35,500 34,200-35,200 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 34,500-36,000 34,500-36,000 34,500-36,000 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 300 34,200-35,400 34,400-35,500 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,000-62,100 62,000-62,100 61,800-61,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,300-62,400 62,300-62,400 62,100-62,200 plant delivery# 65,400-65,500 65,400-65,500 65,200-65,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,600-65,700 65,600-65,700 65,400-65,500 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1110-1210 1110-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 31,750-31,800 31,750-31,800 31,800-31,850 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 31,600-31,650 31,600-31,650 31,650-31,700 FOR Kakinada delivery 31,700-31,750 31,700-31,750 31,750-31,800 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,850-30,900 30,850-30,900 30,900-30,950 Spot (48% protein) 30,950-31,000 30,950-31,000 31,000-31,050 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship