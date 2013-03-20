* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on poor availability's. * Soy oil refined prices opened weak on poor buying support at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 34,500-35,400 34,200-35,400 (Auction pric) Market delivery 34,700-35,500 34,400-35,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 220 34,500-35,400 34,700-35,500 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 35,250 Bajrang Extractions 35,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 36,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 35,400 General Foods 36,000 Gujarat Ambuja 35,000 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,250 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 35,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 35,700 Lakhmi Solvex 36,500 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 36,000 Prakash Solvex 35,250 Premier Proteins 35,500 Rama Phopsphates 36,250 Ruchi Soya Industries 36,000 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 35,400 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,000-62,100 62,000-62,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,300-62,400 62,300-62,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,200-65,300 65,400-65,500 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,400-65,500 65,600-65,700 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1110-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 31,700-31,750 31,750-31,800 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 31,550-31,600 31,600-31,650 FOR Kakinada delivery 31,650-31,700 31,700-31,750 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,700-30,750 30,850-30,900 Spot ( 48% protein) 30,800-30,850 30,950-31,000 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship