-Indore Soybean, Soy oil, Soy meal Close- March 20
* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
* Soy oil prices were weak at closed on poor buying support against
increased selling at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 34,500-35,400 34,500-35,400 34,200-35,400
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 34,700-35,500 34,700-35,500 34,400-35,500
(Traders' prices
Plant delivery 35,000-36,500 35,000-36,500 34,500-36,000
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 220 34,500-35,400 34,700-35,500
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 61,600-61,700 62,000-62,100 62,000-62,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,900-62,000 62,300-62,400 62,300-62,400
plant delivery# 65,000-65,100 65,200-65,300 65,400-65,500
Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,200-65,300 65,400-65,500 65,600-65,700
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1110-1210 1110-1210
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230 1230
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 31,700-31,750 31,700-31,750 31,750-31,800
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 31,550-31,600 31,550-31,600 31,600-31,650
FOR Kakinada delivery 31,650-31,700 31,650-31,700 31,700-31,750
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,700-30,750 30,700-30,750 30,850-30,900
Spot (48% protein) 30,800-30,850 30,800-30,850 30,950-31,000
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship