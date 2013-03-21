* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on poor availability's.
* Soy oil refined prices opened firm on better buying support.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Thursday Previous
Market delivery 34,600-35,500 34,500-35,400
(Auction pric)
Market delivery 34,800-35,600 34,700-35,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 220 34,500-35,500 34,700-35,600
Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 35,500
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 36,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 35,500
General Foods 36,000
Gujarat Ambuja 35,000
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,250
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 36,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 35,750
Lakhmi Solvex 36,500
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 35,750
Prakash Solvex --
Premier Proteins 35,750
Rama Phopsphates 36,250
Ruchi Soya Industries 36,000
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 35,400
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,500-61,600 61,600-61,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,800-61,900 61,900-62,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,200-65,300 65,000-65,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,400-65,500 65,200-65,300
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1110-1210
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 31,750-31,800 31,700-31,750
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 31,600-31,650 31,550-31,600
FOR Kakinada delivery 31,700-31,750 31,650-31,700
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,800-30,850 30,700-30,750
Spot ( 48% protein) 30,900-30,950 30,800-30,850
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship