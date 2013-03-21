* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on poor availability's. * Soy oil refined prices opened firm on better buying support. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 34,600-35,500 34,500-35,400 (Auction pric) Market delivery 34,800-35,600 34,700-35,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 220 34,500-35,500 34,700-35,600 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 35,500 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 36,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 35,500 General Foods 36,000 Gujarat Ambuja 35,000 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,250 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 36,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 35,750 Lakhmi Solvex 36,500 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 35,750 Prakash Solvex -- Premier Proteins 35,750 Rama Phopsphates 36,250 Ruchi Soya Industries 36,000 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 35,400 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,500-61,600 61,600-61,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,800-61,900 61,900-62,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,200-65,300 65,000-65,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,400-65,500 65,200-65,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1110-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 31,750-31,800 31,700-31,750 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 31,600-31,650 31,550-31,600 FOR Kakinada delivery 31,700-31,750 31,650-31,700 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,800-30,850 30,700-30,750 Spot ( 48% protein) 30,900-30,950 30,800-30,850 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship