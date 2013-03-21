-Indore Soybean, Soy oil, Soy meal Close- March 21 * Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were steady at closed on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 34,600-35,500 34,600-35,500 34,500-35,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery 34,800-35,600 34,800-35,600 34,700-35,500 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 35,000-36,500 35,000-36,500 35,000-36,500 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 220 34,500-35,400 34,700-35,500 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,500-61,600 61,500-61,600 61,600-61,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,800-61,900 61,800-61,900 61,900-62,000 plant delivery# 65,200-65,300 65,200-65,300 65,000-65,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,400-65,500 65,400-65,500 65,200-65,300 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1110-1210 1110-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 31,750-31,800 31,750-31,800 31,700-31,750 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 31,600-31,650 31,600-31,650 31,550-31,600 FOR Kakinada delivery 31,700-31,750 31,700-31,750 31,650-31,700 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,800-30,850 30,800-30,850 30,700-30,750 Spot (48% protein) 30,900-30,950 30,900-30,950 30,800-30,850 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship