* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on poor availability's. * Soy oil prices opened steady on limted buying support. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better domestic demand. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 34,700-35,600 34,600-35,500 (Auction pric) Market delivery 34,900-35,700 34,800-35,600 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 220 34,500-35,500 34,700-35,600 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 35,600 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 36,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 35,600 General Foods 36,250 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber 35,750 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,250 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 36,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 35,900 Lakhmi Solvex 36,750 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 36,250 Prakash Solvex -- Premier Proteins 36,000 Rama Phopsphates 36,500 Ruchi Soya Industries 36,250 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 35,700 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,500-61,600 61,500-61,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,800-61,900 61,800-61,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,200-65,300 65,200-65,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,400-65,500 65,400-65,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1110-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 31,850-31,900 31,750-31,800 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 31,700-31,750 31,600-31,650 FOR Kakinada delivery 31,800-31,850 31,700-31,750 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 31,300-31,350 30,800-30,850 Spot ( 48% protein) 31,400-31,450 30,900-30,950 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship