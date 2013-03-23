-Indore Soybean, Soy oil, Soy meal Close- March 23 * Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were steady at closed on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 34,700-35,600 34,700-35,600 34,700-35,600 (Auction prices) Market delivery 34,900-35,700 34,900-35,700 34,900-35,700 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 35,500-37,000 35,500-37,000 35,250-36,750 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 200 34,700-35,600 34,900-35,700 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,100-62,200 62,100-62,200 62,000-62,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,400-62,500 62,400-62,500 62,300-62,400 plant delivery# 65,400-65,500 65,400-65,500 65,200-65,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,600-65,700 65,600-65,700 65,400-65,500 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1110-1210 1110-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 32,100-32,150 32,100-32,150 31,850-31,900 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 31,950-32,000 31,950-32,000 31,700-31,750 FOR Kakinada delivery 32,050-32,100 32,050-32,100 31,800-31,850 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 31,600-31,650 31,600-31,650 31,300-31,350 Spot (48% protein) 31,700-31,750 31,700-31,750 31,400-31,450 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship