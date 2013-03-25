* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better domestic demand. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 34,700-35,600 34,700-35,600 (Auction pric) Market delivery 34,900-35,700 34,900-35,700 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 180 34,700-35,600 34,900-35,700 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 36,000 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 36,750 Divya Jyoti Industries 36,000 General Foods 36,600 Gujarat Ambuja 35,500 Indian Rubber 36,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 36,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 37,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 36,000 Kriti Industries 36,250 Lakhmi Solvex 37,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 37,000 Prakash Solvex -- Premier Proteins 36,000 Rama Phopsphates 37,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 36,600 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 36,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,200-62,300 62,100-62,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,500-62,600 62,400-62,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,500-65,600 65,400-65,500 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,700-65,800 65,600-65,700 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1110-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 32,300-32,350 32,100-32,150 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 32,150-32,200 31,950-32,000 FOR Kakinada delivery 32,250-32,300 32,050-32,100 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 31,700-31,750 31,600-31,650 Spot ( 48% protein) 31,800-31,850 31,700-31,750 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship