* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were weak at closed on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 34,700-35,600 34,700-35,600 34,700-35,600 (Auction prices) Market delivery 34,900-35,700 34,900-35,700 34,900-35,700 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 35,500-37,000 35,500-37,000 35,500-37,000 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 180 34,700-35,600 34,900-35,700 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,000-62,100 62,200-62,300 62,100-62,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,300-62,400 62,500-62,600 62,400-62,500 plant delivery# 65,300-65,400 65,500-65,600 65,400-65,500 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,500-65,600 65,700-65,800 65,600-65,700 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1110-1210 1110-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 32,300-32,350 32,300-32,350 32,100-32,150 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 32,150-32,200 32,150-32,200 31,950-32,000 FOR Kakinada delivery 32,250-32,300 32,250-32,300 32,050-32,100 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 31,700-31,750 31,700-31,750 31,600-31,650 Spot (48% protein) 31,800-31,850 31,800-31,850 31,700-31,750 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship