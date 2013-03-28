* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on poor availability's. * Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better domestic demand. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 35,200-36,400 35,000-36,200 (Auction pric) Market delivery 35,400-36,500 35,200-36,300 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 60 35,200-36,400 35,400-36,500 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 36,750 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 37,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 37,000 General Foods 37,300 Gujarat Ambuja 35,500 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 36,750 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 37,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 36,000 Kriti Industries 37,250 Lakhmi Solvex 37,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 37,250 Prakash Solvex -- Premier Proteins 36,750 Rama Phopsphates 37,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 37,300 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries -- Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,600-62,700 62,600-62,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,900-63,000 62,900-63,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,700-65,800 65,700-65,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,900-66,000 65,900-66,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1110-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 33,100-33,150 32,800-32,850 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 32,950-33,000 32,650-32,700 FOR Kakinada delivery 33,050-33,100 32,750-32,800 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,500-32,550 32,200-32,250 Spot ( 48% protein) 32,600-32,650 32,300-32,350 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship