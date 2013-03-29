* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited trading. * Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened strong on poor availability. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 35,200-36,400 35,200-36,400 (Auction price) Market delivery 35,400-36,500 35,400-36,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 60 35,200-36,400 35,400-36,500 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 36,500 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 37,250 Divya Jyoti Industries 36,500 General Foods 37,000 Gujarat Ambuja 36,750 Indian Rubber 36,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 36,250 ITC -- Khandwa Oils -- Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 36,000 Kriti Industries 36,750 Lakhmi Solvex 36,500 Mahakali 37,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex -- Prestige Foods 36,750 Premier proteins 36,500 Rama 36,500 Ruchi 37,000 Vippy --- Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,600-62,700 63,000-63,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,900-63,000 63,300-63,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,800-65,900 65,900-66,000 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,000-66,100 66,100-66,200 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 33,650-33,700 33,100-33,150 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 33,500-33,550 32,950-33,000 FOR Kakinada delivery 33,600-33,650 33,050-33,100 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,500-32,550 32,500-32,550 Spot ( 48% protein) 32,600-32,650 32,600-32,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship