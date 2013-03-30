India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- March 30 Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited trading. Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices. Soy meal prices opened steady on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 35,200-36,400 35,200-36,400 (Auction price) Market delivery 35,400-36,500 35,400-36,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 80 35,200-36,400 35,400-36,500 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 36,250 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 37,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 36,500 General Foods 37,000 Gujarat Ambuja 36,000 Indian Rubber 36,750 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 36,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils -- Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 36,000 Kriti Industries 36,750 Lakhmi Solvex 37,250 Mahakali 37,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex -- Prestige Foods 36,750 Premier proteins 36,500 Rama 37,000 Ruchi 37,000 Vippy 36,600 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,600-62,700 63,000-63,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,900-63,000 63,300-63,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,500-65,600 65,900-66,000 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,700-65,800 66,100-66,200 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 33,650-33,700 33,650-33,700 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 33,500-33,550 33,500-33,550 FOR Kakinada delivery 33,600-33,650 33,600-33,650 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,500-32,550 32,500-32,550 Spot ( 48% protein) 32,600-32,650 32,600-32,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India