India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
-Indore Soybean, Soy oil, Soy meal Close- March 30 * Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 35,200-36,400 35,200-36,400 35,200-36,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery 35,400-36,500 35,400-36,500 35,400-36,500 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 36,000-37,250 36,000-37,250 36,000-37,250 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 80 35,200-36,400 35,400-36,500 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,600-62,700 62,600-62,700 63,000-63,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,900-63,000 62,900-63,000 63,300-63,400 plant delivery# 65,500-65,600 65,500-65,600 65,900-66,000 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,700-65,800 65,700-65,800 66,100-66,200 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220 1120-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 33,650-33,700 33,650-33,700 33,650-33,700 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 33,500-33,550 33,500-33,550 33,500-33,550 FOR Kakinada delivery 33,600-33,650 33,600-33,650 33,600-33,650 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,500-32,550 32,500-32,550 32,500-32,550 Spot (48% protein) 32,600-32,650 32,600-32,650 32,600-32,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India