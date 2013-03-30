-Indore Soybean, Soy oil, Soy meal Close- March 30 * Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 35,200-36,400 35,200-36,400 35,200-36,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery 35,400-36,500 35,400-36,500 35,400-36,500 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 36,000-37,250 36,000-37,250 36,000-37,250 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 80 35,200-36,400 35,400-36,500 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,600-62,700 62,600-62,700 63,000-63,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,900-63,000 62,900-63,000 63,300-63,400 plant delivery# 65,500-65,600 65,500-65,600 65,900-66,000 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,700-65,800 65,700-65,800 66,100-66,200 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220 1120-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 33,650-33,700 33,650-33,700 33,650-33,700 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 33,500-33,550 33,500-33,550 33,500-33,550 FOR Kakinada delivery 33,600-33,650 33,600-33,650 33,600-33,650 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,500-32,550 32,500-32,550 32,500-32,550 Spot (48% protein) 32,600-32,650 32,600-32,650 32,600-32,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship