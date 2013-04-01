UPDATE 7-'Right time' to use huge bomb in Afghanistan - U.S. general
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
* Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today on limited trading. * Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 35,500-36,400 35,200-36,400 (Auction price) Market delivery 35,700-36,500 35,400-36,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 60 35,500-36,400 35,700-36,500 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 36,500 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 37,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 36,650 General Foods 36,900 Gujarat Ambuja 36,000 Indian Rubber 36,650 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 36,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 37,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 36,000 Kriti Industries 36,800 Lakhmi Solvex 37,000 Mahakali 37,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex -- Prestige Foods 36,600 Premier proteins 36,700 Rama 36,500 Ruchi 36,900 Vippy 36,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,600-62,700 62,600-62,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,900-63,000 62,900-63,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,500-65,600 65,500-65,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,700-65,800 65,700-65,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 33,650-33,700 33,650-33,700 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 33,500-33,550 33,500-33,550 FOR Kakinada delivery 33,600-33,650 33,600-33,650 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,500-32,550 32,500-32,550 Spot ( 48% protein) 32,600-32,650 32,600-32,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
BANGALORE, Apr 14The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34300 ICS-201(B22mm) 35300 ICS-102(B22mm) 29300 ICS-103(23mm) 33700 ICS-104(24mm) 38000 ICS-202(26mm) 43800 ICS-105(26mm) 37200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38000 ICS-105(27mm)