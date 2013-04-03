* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against poor availability's.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better domestic demand.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery 36,500-37,400 35,700-36,900
(Auction price)
Market delivery 36,700-37,500 35,900-37,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 110 36,500-37,400 36,700-37,500
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 37,500
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 38,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 37,250
General Foods 37,900
Gujarat Ambuja 36,500
Indian Rubber 37,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 37,750
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 37,750
Lakhmi Solvex 38,000
Mahakali 38,000
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex --
Prestige Foods 37,750
Premier proteins 37,500
Rama 38,000
Ruchi 37,900
Vippy 37,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,000-64,100 63,500-63,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,300-64,400 63,800-63,900
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,900-67,000 66,200-66,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,100-67,200 66,400-66,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1230 1120-1220
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1240
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 35,050-35,100 33,650-33,700
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 34,900-34,950 33,500-33,550
FOR Kakinada delivery 35,000-35,050 33,600-33,650
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,500-33,550 32,550-32,600
Spot ( 48% protein) 33,600-33,650 32,650-32,700
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship