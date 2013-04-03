* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor availability's. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better domestic demand. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 36,500-37,400 35,700-36,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 36,700-37,500 35,900-37,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 110 36,500-37,400 36,700-37,500 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 37,500 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 38,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 37,250 General Foods 37,900 Gujarat Ambuja 36,500 Indian Rubber 37,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 37,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 37,750 Lakhmi Solvex 38,000 Mahakali 38,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex -- Prestige Foods 37,750 Premier proteins 37,500 Rama 38,000 Ruchi 37,900 Vippy 37,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,000-64,100 63,500-63,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,300-64,400 63,800-63,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,900-67,000 66,200-66,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,100-67,200 66,400-66,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1230 1120-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 35,050-35,100 33,650-33,700 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 34,900-34,950 33,500-33,550 FOR Kakinada delivery 35,000-35,050 33,600-33,650 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,500-33,550 32,550-32,600 Spot ( 48% protein) 33,600-33,650 32,650-32,700 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship